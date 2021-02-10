I was born a Jehova Witness but I stopped because of politics- A Plus

Musician and Politician Kwame A Plus has revealed that he grew up a Jehova Witness but had to let go of his faith along the line.

In an interview with Zionfelix, A Plus disclosed that he was born into the Jehova Witness faith but currently does not go to church.

The argumentative politician explained that he couldn’t be a witness anymore because of their doctrines against politics.

According to him, the Jehova Witness does not vote but benefits from government intervention policies and that, to him, does not add up.

Meanwhile, A Plus who was once involved romantically with Tracey Boakye spoke on why things didn’t work between them.

He mentioned that although he had plans of settling down with the actress, he didn’t have his money together at the time.

Kwame A Plus also stated that Tracey Boakye’s personality away from social media is the opposite of what we are used to.

He claimed that Tracey is a really nice person and not the combative woman we see online.