I was dating two men when I got pregnant – Lady appeals to Ghanaians to help her find her baby daddy

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian woman is tired of being a single mother and has made frantic efforts to find the father of her child.

This comes after she confessed to dating two men before she got pregnant and was unsure as to who was the biological father of her child.

She made this disclosure after she appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the woman lamented that after she got pregnant, the two men jilted her, a situation which forced her to raise her child by herself.

The woman no longer knows the whereabouts of the two men, adding that her child is now piling pressure on her, demanding to meet her father.

