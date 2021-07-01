I was disappointed for not winning – KiDi

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
KiDi
Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi has finally broken silence on the true reason why he stormed out of the auditorium after Gospel musician Diana Hamilton was announced as the overall Artist of the year.

Kidi last weekend at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards angrily walked out of the auditorium after failing to win the award for Artiste of the Year.

The ‘Enjoyment’ singer on the night of the event was hoping he was going to take home the overall award and even announced on that stage that he would be back after winning the Best Highlife song of the year award.

After storming out of the venue, a lot of people have read meanings into his action on that day.

Speaking in an interview with MzGee on TV3’s ‘New Day’ show, KiDi disclosed that it was not because of anger but rather, he was very disappointed that he failed to win the Artiste of the Year award.

He went on to say what even made it worse was the way Mark Okraku-Mantey adopted that mocking way to announce that he lost out on the award.

Source:Ghpage

