- Advertisement -

Radio broadcaster Nana Yaw Sarfoh who used to be the mid-morning host on Vision 1 FM has shared his sad story of how he went grace to grass including losing his mum to the icy hands of death and his wife leaving him with a divorce.

The Ghana Beyie host has now officially joined Kingdom plus Fm in Accra after leaving his job at Vision 1 for some months now.

After leaving his former radio station, there were speculations that he has been sacked by his bosses for defrauding people with the intention of flying them to Dubai to work.

But telling his side of the story, Nana Yaw Sarfoh stated that he wasn’t sacked but rather resigned from the station because he was in difficulties and needed to solve the problem.

Telling the story, he disclosed that he wanted to help some people travel to Dubai to make a living for themselves and got in touch with a lady identified as Abigail Kukua Mensah.

According to him the lady is also a preacher and has been the one always working on his visas for him whenever he wants to travel out of Ghana.

He explained that Abigail and a white man also known as Rahid approached him through his producer that they needed people to work in Dubai and because he knew Abigail he accepted the offer with the intention of helping people travel.

Fast forward, he got people and gathered an amount of $509,000 but after Abigail and her business partner got the money, they have since disappeared into thin air to date.

Watch the video below:

He revealed that he has been struggling to raise the amount for all the affected people and as a result of that, he has sold all his cars, houses, and other properties.

Nana Yaw Sarfoh expressed disappointment with some pastors who refused to show up during these hard time.