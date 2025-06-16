I was fake & scammed many people- Sofo Obotan reveals why he went to juju for powers

Ghanaian man of God known widely on screen as Sofo Obotan has brought to the limelight what triggered his decision to go to “Juju”.

Speaking in a viral video, Sofo Obotan admitted that he was a fake man of God years ago.

He noted that through his fake lifestyle, he offended many people by scamming and hurting them through both conscious and unconscious means.

During that period, Sofo Obotan stated that his colleague advised him to seek spiritual support or else, some of the people he scammed might retaliate.

Sofo Obotan disclosed during the video that he had no option but to go for spiritual support from a mini-god.

