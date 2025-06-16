type here...
Entertainment

I was fake & scammed many people- Sofo Obotan reveals why he went to juju for powers

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian man of God known widely on screen as Sofo Obotan has brought to the limelight what triggered his decision to go to “Juju”.

Speaking in a viral video, Sofo Obotan admitted that he was a fake man of God years ago.

He noted that through his fake lifestyle, he offended many people by scamming and hurting them through both conscious and unconscious means.

During that period, Sofo Obotan stated that his colleague advised him to seek spiritual support or else, some of the people he scammed might retaliate.

Sofo Obotan disclosed during the video that he had no option but to go for spiritual support from a mini-god.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1AYMwi4LxN/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Stay with your broke boyfriends- Wendy Shay advises ladies

Ghana police grabs Owusu Bempah after he narrated GH Kobby’s shooting incident like he was there

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, June 16, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

GH Kobby’s father speaks for the first time

Yaa Baby GH Kobby

Ghana Drunkards Association gives government a three-week ultimatum to reduce alcohol prices

Ghana Drunkards Association

I have left Nana Agradaa’s church- former church member explains why

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways