“I was first a graphic designer before becoming a gospel musician” – Esther Smith publicly reveals for the first time

Yesterday, scores of fans thronged the Kotoka International Airport to welcome Esther Smith, who arrived in Ghana after over a decade abroad

Her arrival comes ahead of her concert in Ghana, which will be held in Kumasi and Accra on August 25 and 30, respectively.

In a recent interview ahead of the show, the singer talked about her alternative career as a graphic designer.

Talking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Esther Smith shared her experience using several graphic designing tools, including Corel Draw.

The Som No Yie hitmaker also said she used to work with colleague Edward Akwasi Boateng’s wife, who had impeccable typing skills.

Despite her knack for graphic design, the singer stuck to her calling as a gospel minister.

She released her debut album, Gye No Di, in 2000, which earned three Ghana Music Awards, including Gospel Album of the Year.