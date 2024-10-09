type here...
I was in abroad resting and not in jail or sick – Osebo the Zaraman

By Qwame Benedict
Osebo the Zaraman
Osebo

Ghanaian fashionista Osebo the Zaraman has denied rumours that he is sick or in jail after his long absence from Ghana after his trip to Italy.

Rumours went rife months ago that the baby daddy of Nana Aba Anamoa was in trouble and had even been locked up in jail abroad.

Later another rumour hit social media indicating that he was seriously sick hence his long absence from the limelight.

Well, Osebo after months of staying mute on all the stories around his long break has finally broken his silence.

The Fashionista who touched down from Italy on Monday in an interview at the airport revealed that he wasn’t in jail or sick.

According to him, he was outside the shores of Ghana to rest and people should just ignore all the rumours that were spread on social media months ago.

Watch the video below:

