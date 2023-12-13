type here...
I was making Ghc100k a year in Ghana but I left to join the UK army

By Qwame Benedict
Justice-Koduah
A Ghanaian man serving in the UK army has shared his story on how he ended up in the United Kingdom despite living well in Ghana.

The man identified as Justice Koduah sharing his story on GhPage’s flagship programme Akwantuo Mu Nsem narrated that he was living very well in Ghana but he wanted to leave to seek greener pastures outside.

Growing up, he had dreamed of becoming a lawyer in Ghana but after Senior High School, he ventured into several businesses which included establishing three momo joints and animal farming.

Aside from that, he was also into herbal medicine production which had already been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority.

He went on to say while living in Ghana, he never thought of travelling out of the country because he was okay with all that he was making disclosing that he was making Ghc100,000 every year.

Justice continued that along the line he thought of his future kids and wondered if their future would be secured in Ghana and within that period he saw a British Army recruitment ad on social media and decided to try.

He mentioned that at the start of it, people discouraged him saying it was a fraud but since he wasn’t too obsessed about travelling abroad he paid deaf ears to them and went ahead to apply.

He mentioned that his family member who could help him with only a letter told him point blank that he wasn’t going to help him out with the said letter.

Source:GhPage

