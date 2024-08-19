Popular Kumawood actor Kweku Manu has shared details of how he handled his divorce from his ex-wife saying he wasn’t heartbroken.

According to him, during an interview, he has been through many things while growing up, which has made him a strong person who can withstand anything that comes his way.

He went on to say that, experience from his past relationship also played a role when the divorce came up because he was well prepared for it.

Talking about his past relationship, he said he never dumps or breaks up with women but it’s always the women who tend to dump and break up with him.

“Women were the ones who used to dump me when I was very young. Their numbers suddenly disappeared from my phone after they broke up with me.

I came to understand that I would face many disappointments in life, so I know how to deal with any problems that come my way,” he said.

On matters about his ex-wife, he disclosed that he was in pain for a few days because he had never wanted his marriage to end but he was never heartbroken.

“If you stay with someone for even a year and don’t feel pain after that person leaves you, then you are not a human being.

I have heard people complain about their heartaches after their relationships end, but I can tell you that I was more pained about things that went on in my marriage than after my divorce. I was not brokenhearted,” he added.