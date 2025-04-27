type here...
Entertainment

I was not aware when Akufo Addo increased fuel prices- Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill
Dr. Bawumia

His Excellency Dr. Bawumia, aka “Momfa steer no mma me” has disclosed that he was unaware of numerous things that happened under the Akufo Addo government.

The former vice president disclosed while making a speech at his “Thank you” tour.

According to the presidential candidate on the ticket of the NPP in the last general election, Ghanaians shouldn’t blame him a lot.

Dr. Bawumia has stated that he was unaware of manys things that happened under the tenure of former president Akufo Addo.

He shockingly disclosed that the increase in fuel prices, for instance, he was not aware.

Dr. Bawumia’s statement - GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dr. Likee came to beg me for money- Ayisha Modi reveals how she helped Ras Nene

Daddy Lumba owes me a lot of money- Ayisha Modi

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, April 27, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

With just 10 Cedis you can get a lady to chop; Here are list of Ashawo joints in Ghana and their prices

Ashawo joints in Ghana

Kumasi gay guy beaten

Guy crying and gay guys

TikToker Disturbing dies during live stream

Disturbing

Shatta Wale threatens and warns Richard Nii Quaye

Wak) school but wagyimi- Ayisha Modi calls Stonebwoy’s wife on phone to insult her on camera

Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi and Dr. Louisa
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways