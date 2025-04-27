I was not aware when Akufo Addo increased fuel prices- Bawumia

His Excellency Dr. Bawumia, aka “Momfa steer no mma me” has disclosed that he was unaware of numerous things that happened under the Akufo Addo government.

The former vice president disclosed while making a speech at his “Thank you” tour.

According to the presidential candidate on the ticket of the NPP in the last general election, Ghanaians shouldn’t blame him a lot.

Dr. Bawumia has stated that he was unaware of manys things that happened under the tenure of former president Akufo Addo.

He shockingly disclosed that the increase in fuel prices, for instance, he was not aware.