A young Nigerian man received a brutal message from his girlfriend just as she was ending their relationship.

She revealed that she was just using him for his money because he often pampered her with nice treats and gifts

The boyfriend who is a programmer known as Eros shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter and expressed disbelief at what she said.

The lady informed him that she cheated throughout their relationship and she was surprised that he did not know or find out.

She thanked Eros for all the gifts he gave her when things were going well and admitted that he is a unique person.

He captioned the post: “There is no fxxking way”

A tweep @Iamgod_wyn commented; Thought only poor men got cheated on?

Eros replied; “Wondering which money she is speaking about sef”

There is no fucking way pic.twitter.com/gweZdybaae — Eros? (@AvoidEros) March 28, 2023

Below are some of the comments gathered under the heartbreaking viral tweet.

I believe that men are to blame for this situation because they work so hard to make money and then spend it on individuals who don't even give value to it. If you don't use your head, the results will probably be like this. — Kamal? (@iamskamal_) March 28, 2023

she was never your girl, it was just your turn — Glory Boy? (@kaashakasha) March 28, 2023

Lol if dem run this babe street now una go say men wicked — Andsofvknwhat (@ng_toba) March 28, 2023

I'm of the view that anyone who has to manipulate to get whatever they want instead of being able to ask freely is to be pitied more. It's a small & helpless world for you if you have to trick someone to spend on you. Others are getting it without asking, some even declining! — ??foundational black fantsenyi (@SamKwasiBoateng) March 28, 2023

It came from a place of deep pain and loss….. She cheated, he found out, he broke up with her and she's wailing — Sister Agatha ? (@__chinwe) March 28, 2023

