I was pressured to marry because of my age and popularity- Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown, host of the widely viewed United Showbiz Show, in an interview with British-Ghanaian presenter and entrepreneur, Akosua Amoabeng Dentaa MBE objected to the societal pressure women are subjected to regarding marriage and childbirth.

The famous actress explained while on the Dentaa Show that cultural and societal expectations placed on women in our society is unfair.

Nana revealed that even for a woman who was 40, her family never ridiculed her with the fact that she was unmarried and childless.

According to her, it was people on the outside who would always bring up the fact that she was getting old and needed to settle down.

The award-winning actress added that our society has a way of trying to fit every woman into a specific mold and this is absolutely absurd.

In her candid opinion, she was an easy target because of her popularity but all the same, she would want to believe that these people who asked her about her marriage cared about her.

Meanwhile, entertainment show host Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly known as Mzgee, was also in the news recently for airing her fears of bearing a child because of the nature of her job.

Mzgee said in an interview that she was not ready for a child at the moment because her job in the media would not allow her to make enough time for it.

Culturally, the pressure on women to marry and give birth is a big issue in our Ghanaian society worth delving into.