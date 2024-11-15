I was sending her GHS 1000 every Saturday to prove my love – Guy reveals after break up

A TikToker with the handle name @larrysugar2931 has publicly shared how he has regained freedom from the shackles of a loveless relationship after two years.

As disclosed by him, he nurtured the relationship financially so his that then-girlfriend could love him which later did not come to be.

He captioned, “100k every 2 Saturdays for 2 and half years just to prove love alhamdudillahi freedom at last” on a video as he heaved a sigh of relief from the splurging.

The majority of ladies who have come across the post have submitted that the money is not too much and is too small to take care of one’s girlfriend, while the men have chided him for simping.

Miss Wilson ?: Freedom at last ?? As per you no go spend on the next girl ??? Loool

Cynthia?: Every two Saturday, I don’t think it much ,she is prolly saving the money also and getting stuff for herself. You are basically giving her 200k every month which is not bad at all

oilcity: the problem was not that u did it, it’s in the fact that u were doing it for a lady who didn’t love u. it’s an horrible experience aswear.

