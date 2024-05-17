Deported Ghanaian Showboy has for the first time confessed that he was severely beaten by the late Junior US.

It would be remembered that Showboy spent six (6) years behind bars for stabbing his Ghanaian brother Junior US in a fight with even video of the fight surfacing online.

Speaking with Fiifi Pratt, Showboy revealed that the video which went viral was just a small part which only showed the part where he stabbed Junior US.

But according to him, the late Junior US was tough and beat the hell out of him and this was recorded by one friend of Junior identified as Bright.

He claimed that Junior US even took a knife to stab him but he(Showboy) went back and got hold of scissors which he used to stab him after biting his cheeks which got him bleeding.

He continued that after the incident, he was running away from home when Bright called him to return because Junior US was dying and fearing what might happen to him he turned back to his home.

Upon reaching there, he saw Junior US was doing very well and wondered why Bright told him that Junior was dying.

According to him, he believed that was done because they didn’t understand that he had won the fight against Junior US by stabbing him so they wanted revenge.

Watch the video below: