Afia Schwar has fired back at Captain Smart after the ONUA TV morning show host slammed her for making a mockery of the triumphant welcome Media General gave to Nana Ama Mcbrown last Monday.

Afia Schwarzenegger who is still in search of a media house to work went live on Tiktok to attack the workers of Media General including Captain Smart for doing all this just to welcome a new worker.

She added that she pities the workers of Onua TV/FM. Stating that they are brands and wondering why they would push their brands aside and promote Nana Ama McBrown who is also just like them.

Angrily speaking in a viral video, Captain Smart described Afia Schwar as an envious being who wants all the good things in her life for herself alone.

He vowed to destroy anyone who attacks Mcbrown or Media General in the coming days because he adores Mcbrown very much.

Afia Schwar who has seen Captain Smart’s insults and threats have fired back at him by dropping ‘heavy keys’.

Speaking in a fresh video, Afia Schwar wildly alleged that if not for her swift intervention, Bola Ray would have jailed Captain Smart after he took moeny from him to join Kasapa FM meanwhile his contract with Multimedia was still active.

She rained other sorts of insults on the controversial morning show host and additionally warned him not to dare her to expose all his dirty secrets on social media.

