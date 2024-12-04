A young lady has taken to social media to share a story of how she was dragged out of a commercial bus known locally as Trotro for allegedly farting in the car.

According to the lady, she was in the car to Accra when halfway through the journey someone farted in the car which drew laughter in the car.

She added that since everyone was laughing and she didn’t laugh, the driver and the mate tagged her as the victim because they didn’t understand why she didn’t laugh when all the other passengers laughed.

Upon getting to a fueling station, they threw her out of the car and asked her to look for another car to take her to her final destination.

She narrated: “I was forced out of the Trotro bus by the driver and his conductor, accusing me of passing out bad air in the car. They said because everyone in the bus was laughing I wasn’t, it means I farted.”

Watch the video below: