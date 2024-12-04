GhPageEntertainmentI was thrown out of a trotro for allegedly farting - Lady...
Entertainment

I was thrown out of a trotro for allegedly farting – Lady shares story

By Qwame Benedict
Lady-Trotro
Lady-Trotro

A young lady has taken to social media to share a story of how she was dragged out of a commercial bus known locally as Trotro for allegedly farting in the car.

According to the lady, she was in the car to Accra when halfway through the journey someone farted in the car which drew laughter in the car.

She added that since everyone was laughing and she didn’t laugh, the driver and the mate tagged her as the victim because they didn’t understand why she didn’t laugh when all the other passengers laughed.

Upon getting to a fueling station, they threw her out of the car and asked her to look for another car to take her to her final destination.

She narrated: “I was forced out of the Trotro bus by the driver and his conductor, accusing me of passing out bad air in the car. They said because everyone in the bus was laughing I wasn’t, it means I farted.”

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Accra
mist
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.2mph
100 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways