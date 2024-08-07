type here...
I was using my money to cook for Kwesi Arthur & his 10 friends – Efia Odo ‘cries’

By Armani Brooklyn

Efia Odo has accused Kwesi Arthur of betraying and using her resources when they were dating years ago.

Speaking on her podcast (Rants, Bants & Confessions), Efia Odo emotionally disclosed that she loved Kwesi Arthur to the moon and back.

And because of that, she wasn’t worried about spending her money on him.

Efia Odo further alleged that she was using her own money to cook for Kwesi Arthur and her 10 friends.

The actress explained that because she loved Kwesi Arthur, she would buy groceries whenever she visited him to cook for him and his many friends.

And never did she ever take money from Kwesi Arthur for the groceries

Despite doing all these for the musician, Kwesi Arthur broke up just two weeks after tattooing his name on her body.

Source:GHpage

