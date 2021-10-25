I washed my womb 6 times before giving birth-Nana Ama Mcbrown

- Advertisement -

Actress and Presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown has for once opened up on the struggles she went through in getting pregnant years ago.

The proficient ‘screen goddess’ revealed that she some time ago had to wash her womb on 6 different occasions when she was desperate for a child.

Not having a child and being unmarried in the mid-’30s as a woman can be frustrating.

Once a victim, Mcbrown in an interview on the ‘Obranewoaa‘ show on GHOne TV said she did the womb washing at several hospitals before finally giving birth to Maxin.

The celebrated actress further added that no woman above the age of 40 is happy to be childless.

According to Nana Ama McBrown, every woman wishes to marry and give birth.

But if by any circumstance the child is not coming people shouldn’t mock these women because it’s not easy at that stage in life as a woman.

Watch the video below;