- Advertisement -

The National Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has reacted to claims in the public domain that he was forced to make a donation towards the building of the National Cathedral some days ago.

It would be remembered that the chief imam donated an amount of fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHC 50,000) towards the building of the National Cathedral something which has been a topic of discussion on major platforms.

According to the National Chief Imam during the donation, he stated that he is hopeful the money donated who help speed up the cathedral.

After his donation, some people revealed that they suspect was forced by the Christian Council and other politicians to make the donation since the public are kicking against the building.

Well, the spokesperson for Chief Imam Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has broken silence on the allegations levelled against the Imam.

He stated that the Chief Imam was not forced by anyone to make the donation.

“They did not be. him that we have come to you so Chief Imam look for money for us and so on and so forth”, he begun.

He continued by saying,“He himself said that look you have respected me, you’ve shown me this kind of love so my symbolic gesture to what you have given me, is to do this”

“This is the Chief Imam’s elderly wisdom; he is a mystic, he is wise person, he reflects so much, he has certain beliefs, he has ethics, and so out of the respect that they gave him, he reflected on his beliefs on what the Quran says that stretch a hand to the other side as a basic to deepen relationships. So that in future you can live in peace” he concluded during an interview on Metro TV.