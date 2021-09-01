type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI wasn't forced to donate towards the building of the cathedral -...
Entertainment

I wasn’t forced to donate towards the building of the cathedral – Chief Imam

By Qwame Benedict
I wasn't forced to donate for the building of the cathedral - Chief Imam
Christian Council and Chief Imam
- Advertisement -

The National Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has reacted to claims in the public domain that he was forced to make a donation towards the building of the National Cathedral some days ago.

It would be remembered that the chief imam donated an amount of fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHC 50,000) towards the building of the National Cathedral something which has been a topic of discussion on major platforms.

According to the National Chief Imam during the donation, he stated that he is hopeful the money donated who help speed up the cathedral.

After his donation, some people revealed that they suspect was forced by the Christian Council and other politicians to make the donation since the public are kicking against the building.

Well, the spokesperson for Chief Imam Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has broken silence on the allegations levelled against the Imam.

He stated that the Chief Imam was not forced by anyone to make the donation.

“They did not be. him that we have come to you so Chief Imam look for money for us and so on and so forth”, he begun.

He continued by saying,“He himself said that look you have respected me, you’ve shown me this kind of love so my symbolic gesture to what you have given me, is to do this”

“This is the Chief Imam’s elderly wisdom; he is a mystic, he is wise person, he reflects so much, he has certain beliefs, he has ethics, and so out of the respect that they gave him, he reflected on his beliefs on what the Quran says that stretch a hand to the other side as a basic to deepen relationships. So that in future you can live in peace” he concluded during an interview on Metro TV.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
82 ° F
82 °
82 °
73 %
2.8mph
67 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News