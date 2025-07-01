type here...
Entertainment

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

By Mzta Churchill

A 13-year-old girl known for beating her mother who disappeared for days has finally been found.

The mother of the 13-year-old girl went to Lawson Afisem to complain about the disappearance of her daughter.

According to the mother, the daughter sought permission to visit her father since, due to their broken home, the parents are not staying together.

She noted that the daughter left home on Saturday, however, on Monday, the ex-husband told her that he had not set eyes on the child.

With the help of the Lawson Afisem team, the young lady has been found and spoken to about where she disappeared to.

According to the young lady, she visited her boyfriend named Baba to have a good time with him.

She noted that, on the very Saturday and the subsequent days, Baba slept with her.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

If after DNA you find out your children are not yours continue to take care of them- woman advises...

Agya Koo collapsed Kumawood- entertainment pundit reveals

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, July 1, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

Prophet Major dies; Details about his shocking death surfaces

Prophet Major

Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

Legon Car Video

Videos of Efya Darkowaa

Cindy

Man cancels wedding after catching his fiancée cheating

Wedding
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways