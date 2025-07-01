I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

A 13-year-old girl known for beating her mother who disappeared for days has finally been found.

The mother of the 13-year-old girl went to Lawson Afisem to complain about the disappearance of her daughter.

According to the mother, the daughter sought permission to visit her father since, due to their broken home, the parents are not staying together.

She noted that the daughter left home on Saturday, however, on Monday, the ex-husband told her that he had not set eyes on the child.

With the help of the Lawson Afisem team, the young lady has been found and spoken to about where she disappeared to.

According to the young lady, she visited her boyfriend named Baba to have a good time with him.

She noted that, on the very Saturday and the subsequent days, Baba slept with her.