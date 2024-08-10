Evangelist Suro Nyame has confessed to smoking hard drugs upon his recent visit to South Africa for holidays.

The controversial preacher left the shores of Ghana some months ago to South Africa for a holiday but news from that country kind courtesy the Ghanaians revealed that he was engaged in all manner of bad things not befitting his status as a pastor.

Well, Suro Nyame is finally back in Ghana and has decided to share his experience with the public and react to the allegations from Ghanaians based in South Africa.

Speaking with Rashad on GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Evangelist Suro Nyame revealed that he decided to travel to South Africa to experience something for himself.

According to him, he has been going to ghettos around the country to preach but he needed a more challenging place and opted for South Africa.

He said upon his arrival in the country he decided to visit ghettos in South Africa to have first-hand information on their ghetto lifestyle but what he saw was very serious.

Evangelist Suro Nyame added that he therefore decided to join them to find out what is in the act that people are hooked up to using hard drugs.

He therefore decided to smoke weed and tramor with them to understand what they get from smoking and using hard drugs.

Watch the video below: