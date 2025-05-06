I went to take “Sika Duro” and now I’m suffering- man cries out

A young man has taken to Lawson Afisem to share that he is going through a lot.

Speaking with MFK in an interview monitored by Gh Page, the young man has said that he has been suffering for the past 7 years.

Narrating his story, the man stated that during his Senior High School days, life was beating him half dead, so, he decided to use a dubious means to make money for himself.

He noted that he went to a “Juju” man with his friend there to take what is popularly known as “Sika Duro”.

Even though he couldn’t take the “Sika Duro” because he couldn’t do what was required of him, he had not seen peace since that time.

He disclosed that after school, he got the opportunity to work at a company, and during that period, he had an accident while at work.

He claims following the accident, he had his leg injured, and since that year, 2019, he has never seen peace.