I went to take “Sika duro” because my girlfriend left me- man reveals

A young man has shockingly disclosed the silly thing he did after his girlfriend left him.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, the man disclosed that he deeply loved his girlfriend.

According to him, he did everything to make his girlfriend happy, but poverty made him lose the lady.

He noted that before she left him, the lady stated it clearly that she couldn’t be with someone who has no money.

The man claims in order to make money and impress the lady, he decided to use dubious means to make money.

He stated that he went to a fetish priest for money rituals so that he could make his ex-girlfriend regret losing him.