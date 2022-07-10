“I went too low for Wontumi to sleep with me” – Afia Schwar

Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has regretted her decision to get intimate with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi.

According to her, she went low to the standard of Chairman Wontumi in order to allow him into her pants.

Speaking to the host Nana Ana McBrown on UTV’s United Showbiz show last night, Afia Schwar expressed utter disgust at Chairman Wontumi’s childish decision to sit on tv and announce to the world that he had slept with her.

The loudmouthed actress revealed that she was in an amorous relationship with Chairman Wontumi which was not for fun. Therefore, she was shocked that many believed the story about a supposed one-night stand between herself and the rich politician.

“When Chairman Wontumi said he came low to sleep with me, I was shocked. I went low to sleep with Chairman Wontumi.”

I went low to Wuntumi's standard to sleep with him – Afia Schwarzenegger #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/3a9q4f1MFu — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) July 10, 2022

Afia Schwar had earlier exposed Chairman Wontumi’s funny bedroom antics to the public where she said he lets out gas anytime he was at his sexual climax.