I Will Accept The Election Result Only If It Is Fair And Transparent- John Mahama

The former president who doubles as the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed the only condition that would make him accept the election results.

Ahead of the December 7 general election, John Mahama appeared as a guest on popular BBC and decided to speak on his intentions during and after the election.

When asked if he would accept the election results regardless of how the outcome was, John Mahama said he wouldn’t.

The former president claims his reaction would be based solely on the fairness and the transparency of the election.

He noted that he wouldn’t accept the results should there be rigging, or intimidation by the military among other evil bedeviling acts by the incumbent NPP party.