I will act p0rn if I am not rich by August- lady threatens Ghanaians

A young Ghanaian lady has threatened to do her worst if things are still the same by August.

The young beautiful lady has said that despite her age, life is still beating her half dead as she now depends on alms for survival.

She noted that, she has been in anticipation for a good time, waiting for God’s time, but it looks like God’s time is delaying.

She claims after waiting for a long time, trying to use legal means to amass wealth, she has realized that “money is money whether illegal or legal”.

According to her, she is giving herself up to August 2025 to see if things would go in her favor.

She revealed that, if by August 2025 things do not go in her favor, she would use dubious means to get what she wants.

She stated emphatically that she would venture into porn acting if things are still the same in August 2025.