I will apologize if my boyfriend cheats- lady says

A young beautiful lady believes that cheating should not be a yardstick for a breakup, irrespective of who cheated.

The lady has talent on social media to state that she has no problem if her boyfriend cheats on her.

She noted that, she sees no problem with her boyfriend cheating, stating that perhaps that was done because of her imperfections.

Instead of dealing with the boyfriend or the girl he cheated with, the lady claims she would rather use that energy to work on herself.

She believes that doing that would make her a better version of herself, and, with that, even if things don’t go well with her boyfriend, she is hopeful will get a better life partner.