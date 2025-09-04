type here...
Entertainment

I will apologize if my boyfriend cheats- lady says

By Mzta Churchill

A young beautiful lady believes that cheating should not be a yardstick for a breakup, irrespective of who cheated.

The lady has talent on social media to state that she has no problem if her boyfriend cheats on her.

She noted that, she sees no problem with her boyfriend cheating, stating that perhaps that was done because of her imperfections.

Instead of dealing with the boyfriend or the girl he cheated with, the lady claims she would rather use that energy to work on herself.

She believes that doing that would make her a better version of herself, and, with that, even if things don’t go well with her boyfriend, she is hopeful will get a better life partner.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

The Ghana cedi ranked the worst-performing currency; more details

Abena Moet owes me 2k cedis- Kyei Nwom reveals

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, September 4, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

CCTV footage captures the moment boyfriend stabbed car guard

CCTV

Videos of Okada rider unalived at Brekuso

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

Blaq Mhizper

35-Year-Old Woman Dies In The Guest House After Night Out With Man

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways