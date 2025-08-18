I will attack President Mahama till I die- Fante Comedy vows after release

Ghanaian TikTokker, Fante Comedy has vowed to continuously attack the first gentleman of Ghana, President John Dramani Mahama.

While many turned a new leaf after being arrested, Fante Comedy claims he is not being tickled by the arrest.

Speaking in an interview immediately after his release, the TikToker stated categorically that being arrested would never tame him.

Fante Comedy stated that the NDC government’s arresting him is nothing they could brag about, refuting claims that he is too broke to depend on alms for survival.

When asked if he wouldn’t talk about national issues, Fante Comedy said “Me, then what should I talk about? You couldn’t increase the prices of cocoa to 7k Cedis so I would explain. I have never changed. And what has happened has happened before. You trust me because you already know me. Nothing has happened. I haven’t killed anyone nor stolen. I am just a TikToker so if the government fights a TikToker it’s nothing they should boast of it”.

He added that “Who should I talk about apart from Mahama. i will talk about him, and I will do that till my last breath”.