I will be deeply pained if I am excluded from Daddy Lumba’s burial arrangement- Akufo-Addo

The former president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo Addo has spoken for the first time following the death of veteran Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba.

Speaking at the residence of the late musician, the former president praised Daddy Lumba for everything he did for him while he was alive.

According to the former president, if he is everywhere today, Daddy Lumba played a part in it, hence, the need to thank him and do his best now that he is no more.

The former president begged that the family of the late musician involve him in everything that has to do with the burial of Daddy Lumba.

Akufo-Addo believes that this is the best and right time to appreciate everything Daddy Lumba did for him.

He added that, “I will be deeply pained if excluded from Daddy Lumba’s burial arrangement”.