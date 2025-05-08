I will be disappointed if King Paluta wins Artiste Of The Year at TGMA- DJ Slim

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ has expressed optimism in Stonebwoy or King Promise being proclaimed the artiste of the year in the much anticipated TGMA.

DJ Slim believes that the duo deserves the Artiste of the Year Award.

Apart from the duo showing interest in the TGMA, DJ Slim believes their works say a lot.

Taking to his official Facebook page, the popular DJ expressed that he would be disappointed at the organizers of the TGMA should anyone apart from Stonebwoy and King Promise win.

Even though he did not mention any name, DJ Slim stated that arpart from his favorite two, an artiste within the Artiste of the year category shows less interest in the awards.