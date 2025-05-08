type here...
Entertainment

I will be disappointed if King Paluta wins Artiste Of The Year at TGMA- DJ Slim

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ has expressed optimism in Stonebwoy or King Promise being proclaimed the artiste of the year in the much anticipated TGMA.

DJ Slim believes that the duo deserves the Artiste of the Year Award.

Apart from the duo showing interest in the TGMA, DJ Slim believes their works say a lot.

Taking to his official Facebook page, the popular DJ expressed that he would be disappointed at the organizers of the TGMA should anyone apart from Stonebwoy and King Promise win.

Even though he did not mention any name, DJ Slim stated that arpart from his favorite two, an artiste within the Artiste of the year category shows less interest in the awards.

DJ Slim’s post - GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Pre- wedding photos of two lovers trend on social media

Abronye And Kennedy Agyapong

Abronye to set a podcast to fight Kennedy Agyapong

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, May 8, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

I finally see- Kofi Adoma

Dr Likee’s fake obituray poster goes viral

Dr Likee and his fake Obituatry poster

Slayqueen phone snatcher gets disciplined

Slay queen phone snatcher

18-year-old apprentice impregnates 10 girls and master’s daughter

Apprentice and Pregnant women

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways