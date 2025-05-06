type here...
Entertainment

I will be live on Sunday to expose Nana B- Kevin Taylor

By Mzta Churchill
Nana B and Kevin Taylor

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has threatened to slap sense into the organizer of the NPP, Nana B.

Kevin Taylor has in the recent episode of his “With all due respect” show threatened to disgrace Nana B.

According to Kevin Taylor, the NPP organizer has a skeleton in his cupboard, and it will take someone like him to expose him.

Kevin Taylor recounted how Nana B impregnated a lady and has been sponsoring her lavish lifestyle.

He also disclosed how Nana B sponsored the recent birthday celebration of the lady in focus.

He stated on his show that he would be going live on Sunday, a day he uses to rest to expose the organizer.

