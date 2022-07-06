type here...
“I will beat Bawumia, Alan and defeat John Mahama hands down in 2024 election” – Kennedy Agyapong

By Armani Brooklyn
Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has emerged as a contender for the NPP’s flagbearer contest ahead of Ghana’s next presidential elections.

Speaking in an interview with Suncity Radio, Kennedy Agyapong who recently announced his decision to contest the NPP race said he would have no issue beating Alan Kyeremateng and Dr Bawumia.

He emphasized that he will equally beat former President John Dramani Mahama, who is tipped to be the candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress in 2024.

“As for Mahama, he is a missing piece. I will beat him. I will beat Mahama hands down. Because he has failed the North. If you bring the vice president, I will beat him. Dr Bawumia, I will beat him hands down.”

For Dr Bawumia, the Assin North MP, said recent developments which have affected Ghana’s economy have made him unpopular and that it would be a risk for the NPP to put him up for a presidential contest.

“He has done very well but for 8 years in government. Any vice president who has been in the position for 8 years and later sought to take up the presidency, only 3% in the world has been successful in that attempt. Why would NPP take a risk like that? That is why I have come in. Dr Bawumia is a fantastic man but the global downtown and the Russia-Ukraine war has made every government unpopular. So why do you want to take a risk like that? That is why I have decided to contest,” he added.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, there is no better candidate for the NPP flagbearer than himself, as his contributions over the years to the party have been unmatched. This, he said, is beside the fact that he was a founding member of the NPP.

“We were the founders in 1990. I first gave $300,000.00 to Adu Boahen. Who says he is a member of the party more than I am? Who is claiming it is now their turn (to lead)? Which man in the party has committed financial resources to the party more than Kennedy Agyapong? Which man has dedicated himself to defending the party and has been vilified for that more than Kennedy Agyappng?” he questioned.

The MP affirmed that he remains committed to attaining the presidency and that his tenure will see the creation of more employment opportunities and development for the country.

    Source:Ghpage

