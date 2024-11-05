type here...
Entertainment

I Will Beat You When I Meet You- Shatta Wale Threatens Kwadwo Sheldon

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

“On God” hitmaker, Shatta Wale has realized that it makes no sense to sit online and exchange words, or fire shots at content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon.

Shatta Wale thinks it is high time he moved his fight with Kwadwo Sheldon from online to the physical world.

Speaking in a Twitter space hosted by the musician himself, he threatened to beat the hell out of Kwadwo Sheldon should he meet him face to face.

According to Shatta Wale, he has tolerated Kwadwo Sheldon enough and thinks beating him will quell his habit of always firing shots at him.

Shatta Wale noted that the police seem nonchalant about his feud with Kwadwo Sheldon, meanwhile, they will intervene when he decides to put the law into his hands and deal with the content creator mercilessly.

