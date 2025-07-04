I will build more statuses to honor Akufo-Addo for his good works when I become the president- Bawumia

There is a proverb in Twi which says “Nipa te Ahodwo aa )mp3 agyes3 Amakom”, which translates to people call for troubles for themselves.

The former vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has disclosed his intentions to build statuses for former president, Akufo Addo should he become the president of Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia claims the former president was not appreciated enough, hence, the need to do that when he gets power.

According to Dr. Bawumia, if he finally gets an opportunity to become the president of Ghana, he would honor the former president better.

He noted that it is one of his wishes to honor the former president.