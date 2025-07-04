type here...
Politics

I will build more statuses to honor Akufo-Addo for his good works when I become the president- Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill

There is a proverb in Twi which says “Nipa te Ahodwo aa )mp3 agyes3 Amakom”, which translates to people call for troubles for themselves.

The former vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has disclosed his intentions to build statuses for former president, Akufo Addo should he become the president of Ghana.

READ ALSO: Video of prophetess kissing and seducing her male church members in the name of deliverance trends

Dr. Bawumia claims the former president was not appreciated enough, hence, the need to do that when he gets power.

According to Dr. Bawumia, if he finally gets an opportunity to become the president of Ghana, he would honor the former president better.

He noted that it is one of his wishes to honor the former president.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Video of prophetess kissing and seducing her male church members in the name of deliverance trends

Two St. Louis’ girls who entered car boot to sneak out of campus to do hookup business caught

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Friday, July 4, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Over 10 land guards killed during a land dispute clash

Dead Landguards

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

Nana Agradaa’s brother reportedly sacks Angel Asiamah from Agradaa’s house

I am not bothered- Angel Asiamah reacts to Nana Agradaa’s sentence

My husband and I are criminals – Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah 1
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways