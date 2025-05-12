type here...
Entertainment

I will burn my church and leave Ghana to destroy John Mahama’s record- Nana Agradaa

By Mzta Churchill

Nana Agradaa has threatened to destroy President John Mahama’s record should things not be done the right way.

Evangelist Tupac, after rendering an unqualified apology to Ghanaians has threatened to do things the hard way.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Nana Agradaa has threatened to burn her church and leave Ghana should the NDC make Sammy Gyamfi lose his job.

According to Nana Agradaa, she does not want to be the reason why Sammy Gyamfi will lose the job that feeds him, and probably his family.

She noted that burning her church and leaving Ghana would tarnish the image of the president.

She noted that doing that, in years to come, people would blame the president for making Sammy Gyamfi lose his work.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

It is an insult for Sammy Gyamfi to give me 800 dollars- Nana Agradaa

Nana Akua Addo is a top-notch- Nana Akufo Addo praises

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, May 12, 2025
28.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

TGMA26: Full List Of Winners

Ghanaians verbally lash Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

I am sorry- Sammy Gyamfi apologizes for giving Nana Agradaa money

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways