I will burn my church and leave Ghana to destroy John Mahama’s record- Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa has threatened to destroy President John Mahama’s record should things not be done the right way.

Evangelist Tupac, after rendering an unqualified apology to Ghanaians has threatened to do things the hard way.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Nana Agradaa has threatened to burn her church and leave Ghana should the NDC make Sammy Gyamfi lose his job.

According to Nana Agradaa, she does not want to be the reason why Sammy Gyamfi will lose the job that feeds him, and probably his family.

She noted that burning her church and leaving Ghana would tarnish the image of the president.

She noted that doing that, in years to come, people would blame the president for making Sammy Gyamfi lose his work.