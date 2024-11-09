GhPageEntertainmentI Will Buy Your Youtube House And Turn It Into A Poultry...
I Will Buy Your Youtube House And Turn It Into A Poultry Farm- Kojo Forex Tells Kwadwo Sheldon

By Mzta Churchill
The beef between two content creators, Kwadwo Sheldon and Kojo Forex has escalated to an extremely worrisome and problematic level.

The duo continues to fire shots at each other on social media, particularly on X, formerly Twitter.

In the heated argument, Kwadwo Sheldon labeled Kojo Forex a fraudster who takes the hard-earned money of the youth in the name of helping them to trade but does not.

Kwadwo Sheldon does not understand why Kojo Forex will scam the youth of the peanut they get and come back to tell them that if they have not been able to make 100k cedis, then they are a failure.

In response to this, Kojo Forex used unprintable words on the popular YouTuber, claiming if he does not have anything sensible to say, he should not spew nonsense.

He added that he is likely to buy Kwadwo Sheldon’s YouTube house and turn it into a poultry farm if he dares him.

