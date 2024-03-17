“I will choose 15gh over Jesus Christ”; Outrage as hungry man picks money over Jesus Christ

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian guy picked ?2,000 over Jesus Christ when given the option, gaining recognition for his courageous decision.

This is seen in a recent video circulating on social media, titled “Accept 2k or Christ.”

In the video, a young man asks two passers-by if they want to accept Jesus Christ or receive ?2,000.

One of the guys quickly accepted the ?2,000 offer and left the man who asked the inquiry.

Shortly after the video went viral, concerned users filled the comment area with their comments.