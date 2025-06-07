type here...
I will choose dressing de@d bodies over any other work in Ghana- undertaker reveals

By Mzta Churchill

A mortician who dresses de@d bodies called CK has disclosed that his current work of dressing de@d bodies is a dream come through.

The young man has stated that despite the numerous negative things said about his work, he still has passion for it.

According to him, growing up, he had always wanted to dress de@d bodies, hence, he sees himself as a successful person.

CK claims unlike at first, he makes a lot of decent money from the work he does, adding that he presently caters to his family.

Shockingly, CK disclosed that he will choose dressing de@d bodies over any other work in Ghana, whether white-collar jobs or blue-collar jobs.

