I Will Choose Watching Pono Over Black Stars Match- Kumchacha

Self-acclaimed PRO for all pastors in Ghana, Prophet Kumchacha has said that he would choose watching a pornographic movie over watching a Black Stars football match.

The man of God made the shocking disclosure when he was speaking with Okatakyie Afrifa on Angel FM.

Kumchacha has said that watching the football match of the Ghana Black Stars could lead one to get a BP.

He has subtly disclosed that the Ghana Black Stars team has nothing good to offer, the reason why they lose in many of their matches.

Since he does not have shocking absorbers, Kumchacha claims he would not waste his precious time watching Black Stars match, instead, he would watch a pornographic movie.

The host, Okatakyie Afrifa among other panelists was taken aback and thought the man of God was saying such in jest until he insisted he was serious with his articulation.