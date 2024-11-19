GhPageEntertainmentI Will Choose Watching Pono Over Black Stars Match- Kumchacha
Entertainment

I Will Choose Watching Pono Over Black Stars Match- Kumchacha

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Self-acclaimed PRO for all pastors in Ghana, Prophet Kumchacha has said that he would choose watching a pornographic movie over watching a Black Stars football match.

The man of God made the shocking disclosure when he was speaking with Okatakyie Afrifa on Angel FM.

Kumchacha has said that watching the football match of the Ghana Black Stars could lead one to get a BP.

He has subtly disclosed that the Ghana Black Stars team has nothing good to offer, the reason why they lose in many of their matches.

Since he does not have shocking absorbers, Kumchacha claims he would not waste his precious time watching Black Stars match, instead, he would watch a pornographic movie.

The host, Okatakyie Afrifa among other panelists was taken aback and thought the man of God was saying such in jest until he insisted he was serious with his articulation.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways