I will collapse Agradaa’s church- Kevin Taylor

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has threatened to collapse Nana Agradaa’s church.

Kevin’s comment came following Agradaa and Empress Gifty’s court hearing yesterday, June 26, 2025.

Speaking on the recent episode of his “With All Due Respect” show, Kevin Taylor stated that Nana Agradaa’s motive for owning a church is different from what Ghanaians think.

Labeling Evangelist Tupac evil, Kevin Taylor said that Nana Agradaa uses her church to amass wealth and obtain power.

Kevin Taylor revealed that the woman of God kills people yearly for human sacrifices, adding that, the problem Nana Agradaa kills her church members.

