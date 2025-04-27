I will connect you to Beyonce- CAF president tells Afronita

The CAF president, Patrice Motsepe has promised Ghanaian dancer, Afronita a good connection.

This comes after the duo were seen together at a program in Accra.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, the CAF president was seen appreciating Afronita’s talent.

He noted that he has watched several dancers dance and he could boldly say without a shadow of doubt that Afronita stands tall among the many.

He told Afronita that he is so close to Beyonce’s father, so, he will try and tell him that Afonita is a good dancer.

The CAF president assured Afronita that he would try and connect him to Beyonce.