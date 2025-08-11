I will continue to curse President Mahama because I haven’t eaten for 4 days after campaigning for him- Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has stated that he would continue to curse President Mahama, adding that the NDC bigwigs will continue to die.

The Kumasi-based Gospel musician made his intention known in a self-recorded video which has since flown across social media platforms.

The musician claims that at the moment, he depends on alms for survival all because he did a campaign song for the president, apart from the love he willingly gave him.

The musician believes that his campaign song contributed to the victory of the president in the last general election.

According to him, after openly campaigning for the president, he has become an enemy because others saw him to be putting them in fetters, hence, chased him out of nine villages, stating that he no longer gets invited to events which is a source of income to him.

After gaining power, the Gospel musician noted that the light is supposed to be set on the hill so that everyone would have the sight to a fruitful life but the NDC government kept it under a bushel and delights in seeing their people fall in darkness, knowing that they will go running back to them.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko claims he has not eaten for four days, but anytime he sees the officials of the government he campaigned for, he sees them in a different car and it appears to him that they display luxuries just to mock him for how life has beaten him half dead.

He has stated emphatically that, should the president and the NDC officials fail to do the right thing, they will continue to perish.