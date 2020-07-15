I will crush you down-Chairman Wontumi charges on Alfred Mahama

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi has once again unleashed his fierce anger on one of the John Mahama brothers.

Chairman Wontumi lately has been attacking the John Mahama brothers for reasons best known to him. He recently landed heavily on Ibrahim Mahama for acquiring a house and range rover SUV for Hajia4Reall on her birthday.

That did not end there he again, went on his private owned radio station alledging that Ibrahim Mahama snatched Hajia4Real from Kenpong.

He sent out a warning to him claiming that he would snatch all the wives of Ibrahim Mahama should he try and come closer to any of his side-chicks,

In his latest of attack on the Mahama brothers, Chairman Wontumi has in an interview at Wontumi Radio warned Mr. Alfred Abdullai Mahama, the older brother of the former President John D. Mahama.

According to him, he will crush him down should he talk ‘trash’ about him on the radio again. He angrily stated that if care is not taken he will come to him at wherever he may be and reduce him to the ground.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The core reason for his attack on him is yet to be established but from what we know Alfred Mahama has warned Chairman Wontumi not to talk disrespect his brother John Mahama again, this might have angered him to spew such comments.