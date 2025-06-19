I will destroy your brand and career- Nana Agradaa threatens Empress Gifty

Controversial Nana Agradaa has bragged about being unstoppable when it comes to beef in Ghana.

Agradaa made the statement in a vital self-recorded video that aimed at threatening Empress Gifty and her husband.

The fetish priestess turned woman of God stated that she decided never to mind the media personality and her husband but they took her action of not minding them the wrong way.

According to Nana Agradaa, as she has started, she is not ending anytime soon with Empress Gifty.

She noted that many people have reached out to her to squash her beef with the gospel musician but she has no plan of ending it.

She stated that she will ensure she destroys and ends Empress Gifty’s brand and career so that the next time, she will apply sense in her dealings.

The controversial woman of God said that she walks with ministers, MPs among other bigwigs so, she is not afraid of anyone in Ghana.