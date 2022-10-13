type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNicholas Omane Acheampong predicts his death
Entertainment

Nicholas Omane Acheampong predicts his death [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Nicholas-Omane-Acheampong
Nicholas Omane Acheampong
Veteran gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has stunned his fans with a distressing proclamation about his life.

During his recent public appearance, the ‘Aposor’ singer predicted his day of death and the age at which he will reconcile with his Maker in a video that has surfaced online.

While ministering to congregants at an unnamed church, he said he is destined to die on a Wednesday afternoon at the age of 92 years.

Nicholas further said before he takes his last breath, he happily will sing and glorify the name of God.

Watch how Nicholas pronounced doom in his life below.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong is known for his distinctive hairstyle and intriguing song titles that have made him a household name in the music industry for more than two decades.

His self-imposed prediction has taken fans and followers aback, considering how many often rebel against prophets and pastors who pronounce such doom prophecy on entertainers and public figures.

Although he is ageing gradually, he appeared very strong and showed no sign of illness.

    Source:GHPage

