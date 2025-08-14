I will do what Fante comedy did so NDC should be ready to arrest me- Ama Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku of the NPP communications team has asked the NDC to anticipate arresting her.

The NPP communicator took a swipe at the leaders of the National Democratic Congress following the invitation of Ghanaian Tiktoker popularly known as Fante Comedy.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio sighted by Gh Page, Ellen Daaku stated emphatically that it makes no sense for the NDC to arrest the TikToker.

According to her, the TikToker did nothing wrong to be arrested, suggesting that if there is anyone to be arrested, it should be the guest.

She noted that she does a lot of TikTok lives, hence, she shouldn’t be blamed should someone comes to her TikTok live and spews rubbish or makes allegations against a government official.

Ama Daaku threatened that she would be going on a TikTok live to repeat the mistake Fante Comedy made to see how the NDC government would react to it.

“What did he say on his live? I do a lot of TikTok lives so if someone comes to my TikTok live and says something I shouldn’t be the one to be questioned. I will go live on TikTok so they should be ready to arrest me. If someone comes to my TikTok live and says something and I make them retract, why should you call me for interrogation?

The communicator questioned that “So why don’t you search for that person for interrogation instead of me who went on a TikTok live”.