type here...
Entertainment

I will do what Fante comedy did so NDC should be ready to arrest me- Ama Daaku

By Mzta Churchill

Ellen Ama Daaku of the NPP communications team has asked the NDC to anticipate arresting her.

The NPP communicator took a swipe at the leaders of the National Democratic Congress following the invitation of Ghanaian Tiktoker popularly known as Fante Comedy.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio sighted by Gh Page, Ellen Daaku stated emphatically that it makes no sense for the NDC to arrest the TikToker.

According to her, the TikToker did nothing wrong to be arrested, suggesting that if there is anyone to be arrested, it should be the guest.

She noted that she does a lot of TikTok lives, hence, she shouldn’t be blamed should someone comes to her TikTok live and spews rubbish or makes allegations against a government official.

Ama Daaku threatened that she would be going on a TikTok live to repeat the mistake Fante Comedy made to see how the NDC government would react to it.

“What did he say on his live? I do a lot of TikTok lives so if someone comes to my TikTok live and says something I shouldn’t be the one to be questioned. I will go live on TikTok so they should be ready to arrest me. If someone comes to my TikTok live and says something and I make them retract, why should you call me for interrogation?

The communicator questioned that “So why don’t you search for that person for interrogation instead of me who went on a TikTok live”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I can choose to go or not if Otumfour calls me, he is not supreme court- content creator drags...

Keep politics out of the helicopter crash- Asantehene warns

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, August 14, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 5 perish as students bet to race against each other

Gateway Polytechnic

Photos of Michael Kwesi Ofori

Michael Kwesi Ofori

Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah’s mother speaks

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Konongo: Youngman shot to death

Awal

Jealous friend unalives friend

Jealous Friend
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways