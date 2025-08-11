type here...
Entertainment

I will drop another deadly prophecy next two weeks- Prophet Roja threatens

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian man of God who is widely known for his deadly prophesies, Prophet Roja has threatened to disclose another deadly prophecy.

The man of God made his intention known during an interview on Angel FM which Gh Page monitored.

Prophet Roja has said that he hasn’t come for titles, but to do what God has asked him to do.

He noted that the Obuasi helicopter crash would be too small, should he disclose the other Revelation God has revealed to him.

He disclosed that he would have loved to make the revelation known now, however, because Ghanaians are still in a state of melancholy, he would like to wait.

Meanwhile, the man of God stressed that the prophecy, when made known to Ghanaians would shock many of them.

