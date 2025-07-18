I will dump you and go for another man if we are dating and you let me go hungry- Bella

Bella of TV3’s “Date Rush” fame has stated that she is not ready for a relationship where she would go hungry.

The young lady who became an internet sensation following her appearance on the popular television show believes she is too beautiful to be with a broke man.

The young woman has noted that she has no time to go out with a broke man.

According to her, even if she does not know whether a guy or man she gets into a relationship with is broke, she will surely find out as the relationship continues.

Bella claims the survival of the relationship would be dependent on how hungry she is during the relationship.

She stated emphatically that, “If we are dating and you let me go hungry, I will leave you for another man”.