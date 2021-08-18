- Advertisement -

Akiyana says she has a weak spot for men who can eat the coochie of a woman like a watermelon and make her feel good in bed.

According to the Zylofon Music signed artiste, if you are a man and cannot lick her honeypot to give her extreme pleasure and extensively make her reach orgasm, she will not hesitate to walk out of the relationship to find another man who can fulfil her bedroom demands.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM, Akiyana disclosed that she won’t’ allow any man to waste her time if he can’t go down on her for about 30 minutes nonstop.

For reasons best known to her, Akiyana warned men who cannot make her feel like a woman not to try to propose love when they meet her.

Akiyana added that if some men request for BJ during sex, they would have to equally be willing to reciprocate the gesture by eating her vajayjay accordingly.

Watch the video below

This statement by Akiyana is just one of the many naughty gestures she makes on social media to entice her male fans.

You can take her word for it or ignore her if you want.