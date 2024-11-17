I Will End Your Career If You Mention John Mahama’s Name- Kevin Taylor Warns Kwabena Asante

Even though Ghanaians are sick and tired of listening to the men in suits, their long never ending well-articulated speeches with complicated diction, those that sound like a mumbo jumbo in the ears of the man who sees the current government as a grabbing grabbing party, they are still trying their best to gain the acceptance of Ghanaians.

The scene, akin to the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, the politicians; both presidential and parliamentary candidates ride in their luxurious cars in a quest to seek the thumbprints of Ghanaians.

On the part of the supporters of the political parties, they are trying so hard to protect and ensure their parties win.

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor, known to be a staunch member of the NDC, has issued a strong warning to media personality, Kwabena Asante.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, Kevin Taylor has warned Kwabena Asante to keep an arm’s length from John Mahama.

According to him, everything Kwabena Asante says about the former president aims at tarnishing his image.

Kevin Taylor claims Kwabena Asante has a skeleton in his cupboard, so, if he does not stop mentioning John Mahama’s name, he will have no option but to expose him which will lead to an end to his career as a journalist.