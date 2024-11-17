GhPageEntertainmentI Will End Your Career If You Mention John Mahama’s Name- Kevin...
Entertainment

I Will End Your Career If You Mention John Mahama’s Name- Kevin Taylor Warns Kwabena Asante

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Even though Ghanaians are sick and tired of listening to the men in suits, their long never ending well-articulated speeches with complicated diction, those that sound like a mumbo jumbo in the ears of the man who sees the current government as a grabbing grabbing party, they are still trying their best to gain the acceptance of Ghanaians.

The scene, akin to the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, the politicians; both presidential and parliamentary candidates ride in their luxurious cars in a quest to seek the thumbprints of Ghanaians.

On the part of the supporters of the political parties, they are trying so hard to protect and ensure their parties win.

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor, known to be a staunch member of the NDC, has issued a strong warning to media personality, Kwabena Asante.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, Kevin Taylor has warned Kwabena Asante to keep an arm’s length from John Mahama.

According to him, everything Kwabena Asante says about the former president aims at tarnishing his image.

Kevin Taylor claims Kwabena Asante has a skeleton in his cupboard, so, if he does not stop mentioning John Mahama’s name, he will have no option but to expose him which will lead to an end to his career as a journalist.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, November 17, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.3mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways